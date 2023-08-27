Police say Hondo juvenile stabbed his parents before shooting and killing himself

Authorities said a mother and father came to the hospital with stab wounds and found the child suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

HONDO, Texas — Hondo police say a child stabbed both of his parents before taking his own life on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hondo Police Department (HPD), officers were sent to Medina Regional Hospital around 4 p.m. after a husband and wife arrived seriously injured with apparent stab wounds. Police determined that the victims were attacked by their juvenile son, and tried to make contact with him at the Tuscany Courts Townhomes.

Police said they tried unsuccessfully to engage with the child and used a drone to search the apartment. Officers entered and found the juvenile dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have not yet identified the child or said how old he was.

The victims were taken to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition. Police said Hondo ISD will have counselors available for students on Monday.

An investigation is underway.

