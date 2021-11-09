Residents express frustration and fear over constant gun violence at Longview Square Apartments.

“It’s not safe, people are scared,” one resident said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Tuesday, Nov. 9, a 911 call was made from the Longview Square Apartments.

According to the Longview Police report, gunshots were fired but no one was shot or injured.

Residents say gun violence is causing a lot of fear of safety and security.

“It’s not safe, people are scared," said Deja Owens, Longview Square Apartment Resident. "I have three children so at the end of the day, I don't let my kids go past the window because you just don't know what might happen. It's hard because they don't have nothing for the kids to do out here.”

They say gun violence has become a far too common crime with no solutions to solve it.

“I'm not shocked by it, because it has happened here before," said Shannon Stanford, Longview Square Apartment Resident. "What's shocking about it is that it is continually happening here."

Residents say high crime rates have caused living conditions to deteriorate. With windows busted, trash scattered across the complex, to an unfiltered swimming pool.

“These apartments, they've been here for 40 years, will never get help. To live like this and is messed up,” said Owens.

As the Longview Police Department continues to search for the suspect, residents say they want to see better safety measures added to their community.

“I would like to if it's possible to have a fence up that prevents people from coming into the property that they shouldn't be here anyway,” said Stanford.