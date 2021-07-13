Tyler man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Alabama girl indicted

Daniel Skipworth was arrested for kidnapping, trafficking of a child, engaging in sexual conduct, aggravated sexual assault of a child and resisting arrest.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Alabama girl he met online in April has been indicted on multiple charges.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, was arrested on April 17 for kidnapping, trafficking of a child — engaging in sexual conduct, aggravated sexual assault of a child and resisting arrest.

On June 24, a Smith County grand jury handed down indictments for the kidnapping, trafficking and aggravated sexual assault of a child charges. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $560,000.