Amber Alert update: Two children found safe after deadly shooting in north Houston

Nine-year-old Dominic "DJ" Wilson and 11-month-old Kalis were taken early Monday after a dispute between a man and his ex-wife's boyfriend turned deadly.

HOUSTON — Two children, who are the subject of an Amber Alert, were found safe after they had been taken following during a deadly shooting Monday morning in north Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a 9-year-old boy named Dominic "DJ" Wilson and an 11-month-old girl named Kalis are safe.

Deputies said the male suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting was arrested along with the his girlfriend.

The children were taken by the couple at about 2 a.m. Sunday after a man was shot and killed at an apartment in the 16700 block of Ella Boulevard.

Investigators said the male suspect killed his girlfriend's ex-husband and then the couple ran off with the children.

Man allegedly killed by ex-wife's boyfriend

Earlier in the night, investigators said there was a fight between a woman's boyfriend and former husband.

A second conflict later broke out, and according to police, the boyfriend shot and killed the ex-husband. HCSO identified the deceased victim as a man in his early 20s.

The couple then ran off with the two children, according to investigators.

Deputies asked the couple to turn themselves in and warned an Amber Alert may be issued since the children are in the company of an accused murderer.

Investigators said a second woman was at the home at the time as well as two additional children, including an 11-year-old, who were at the scene when police arrived. They said the second woman is cooperating with the investigation.

HCSO is still trying to confirm the relationship between the suspects and the children who were taken.

It's still unclear what the men were arguing about.