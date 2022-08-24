x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect down in officer-involved shooting in Troup

CBS19 will update when more details become available.

More Videos

TROUP, Texas — The Troup Police Department is on the scene of a disturbance that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Before 2 p.m. on Aug. 24, the TPD received a call of a disturbance on 510 S. Railroad St. in Troup. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is assisting TPD at the scene.

Credit: Ashley French

Details are limited, but SCSO Spokesperson Larry Smith has confirmed that the suspect is down and it was an officer-involved shooting.

Smith added that the SCSO is sending a crime unit to the scene. 

CBS19 will update when more details become available.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out