Suspect down in officer-involved shooting in Troup

TROUP, Texas — The Troup Police Department is on the scene of a disturbance that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Before 2 p.m. on Aug. 24, the TPD received a call of a disturbance on 510 S. Railroad St. in Troup. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is assisting TPD at the scene.

Details are limited, but SCSO Spokesperson Larry Smith has confirmed that the suspect is down and it was an officer-involved shooting.

Smith added that the SCSO is sending a crime unit to the scene.