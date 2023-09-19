x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

SHERIFF: Woman killed after being shot at from tractor trailer on I-20 in Van Zandt County

Officials said they received a call of a woman being shot in a passenger vehicle eastbound on I-20 by another person who was driving in a tractor trailer.

More Videos

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after officials say someone in a tractor trailer shot at her while both were driving on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, police received a call around 1:30 p.m. of a woman being shot in a passenger vehicle eastbound on I-20 by another person who was also driving on the same interstate.

A possible suspect has been detained and is being questioned, police said.

Officials said this case appears to be an isolated incident. 

At this moment, multiple agencies are investigating this case.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out