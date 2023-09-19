SHERIFF: Woman killed after being shot at from tractor trailer on I-20 in Van Zandt County

Officials said they received a call of a woman being shot in a passenger vehicle eastbound on I-20 by another person who was driving in a tractor trailer.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after officials say someone in a tractor trailer shot at her while both were driving on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, police received a call around 1:30 p.m. of a woman being shot in a passenger vehicle eastbound on I-20 by another person who was also driving on the same interstate.

A possible suspect has been detained and is being questioned, police said.

Officials said this case appears to be an isolated incident.