POLICE: Man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase through multiple East Texas counties

At approximately 10:15 pm, the motorcycles were seen traveling southbound on US HWY 259.

ORE CITY, Texas — A man has been arrested following a reported motorcycle chase that spanned multiple East Texas counties.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, an officer with the Ore City Police Department saw two motorcycles traveling in speeds of up to 110 mph.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., police say the the motorcycles were seen traveling southbound on US HWY 259. An officer attempted to pull the motorcycles over at a traffic stop for speeding, but both motorcycles drove off.

After this, a chase was initiated and proceeded to cross three different counties with speeds up to 130 mph. During the chase, one motorcycle escaped and has not been located. 

Police say the chase safely ended on US HWY 259, close to the Upshur County line, where an officer was able to successfully capture one of the motorcyclists.

Dustin Wayne Reaves was charged with evading arrest and detention with vehicle or watercraft.

