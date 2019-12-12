LUFKIN, Texas — Two former students at Lufkin's Pineywoods Academy were expelled and one is in jail after they allegedly were conspiring to carry out a school shooting.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, detectives first began investigating then-17-year-old Ty Hodges on April 5 after the department received a report of a threat to school.

After interviewing Hodges, detectives determined there was no evidence Hodges was planning an attack. Hodges told police that his alleged "list" was actually a "crap list." He also told detectives he had worked on a college research project on the Columbine shooting.

Police say on Nov. 14, detectives with the LPD received new information in regards to a juvenile who had been talking to Hodges through text messages between January and February.

According to the LPD, the texts included maps of the school, pictures of guns owned by their families and a note titled, 'Shooting plans, suicide one.'

There was a subtitle to the note that read, "[Juvenile's name] and Ty's suicide/shooting plans."

Police believe some of the language from the plans were used from a list made by the Columbine shooters.

Police say they were not aware of the juvenile's involvement during their April investigation into Hodges.

After detectives reached out to the school, both students were expelled.

Police issued warrants for both Hodges and the juvenile. Hodges turned himself into the Angelina County Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy. Police say is he cooperating with their investigation.

Police say the juvenile is being handled through the juvenile justice system.

Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas says the department is continuing work on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.