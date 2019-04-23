RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a telephone scam in the area.

According to the RCSO, the caller identifies themselves as a worker with the Social Security Administration.

One scammer told a resident there was a federal warrant out against the resident after narcotics were found in a previously rented vehicle. The caller used non-existent federal case numbers and warrant numbers to convince the resident of the caller's story.

In any case, the caller used scare tactics to frighten people into providing personal information including their Social Security Number.

The RCSO says residents should be mindful of the scam and never give out personal information over the phone.

One common red flag, the sheriff's office says, is if the caller is requesting you to buy a gift card as a payment.

If you have any questions, call the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at (903) 657-3581.