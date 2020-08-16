Five injured in shooting at San Antonio flea market

Witnesses described the dispute as a conflict between vendors; police said multiple shooters, were involved in the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Five people were shot during a dispute at a south-side flea market Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Russell Johnson with the San Antonio Fire Department, they received a call for an active shooter situation around 11:30 a.m. at Mission Open Air Market in the 700 block of Moursund Boulevard near Roosevelt Avenue.

Witnesses described the dispute as a conflict between vendors; San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said multiple shooters were involved in the incident. Johnson said maybe 100 shots were fired in a parking area of the flea market, causing a chaotic scene as bystanders began fleeing the area; yet police did say they believe no innocent bystanders were shot.

EMS transported five victims to a nearby hospital, three of whom had possible life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is in custody and in critical condition, McManus said. The chief did not know if the primary suspect had been taken into custody, but did say the neighborhood was safe.

Police secured the area, and the investigation is ongoing; several rounds of ammunition and two weapons were recovered at the scene.

