East Texas Symphony Orchestra reschedules 2020/2021 season

The board of directors voted Sunday to reschedule its September and November subscription concerts to the spring of 2021.

The East Texas Symphony Orchestra (ETSO) is rescheduling its 2020/2021 season from fall 2020 to spring 2021.

According to a press release, the board of directors voted Sunday to reschedule its September and November subscription concerts to the spring of 2021.

The rescheduling will also allow for the five-concert subscription season remain virtually as originally designed.

“First and foremost, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our patrons, musicians, staff, and volunteers. That means doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said ETSO Executive Director Vanessa Gardner.

Current state reopening guidelines and social distancing measures reduce the capacity of the UT Tyler Cowan Center to 32%

“Historically, ETSO subscribers alone exceed this capacity,” continued Gardner. “With these requirements in place, we would have to greatly reduce the number of tickets available, resulting in a significant loss of income to ETSO but also a loss to members of the community who would be turned away.”

Rock the Classics ll will move from September to May 22, 2021 to close the 20/21 season and the November concert, featuring cellist Colin Carr and a nod to Beethoven’s 250th birthday, will be moved to February 20, 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a very real impact on our musicians, many of whom have lost a significant amount of work and income,” said Gardner. “The staff and board of ETSO are working to create programming that can engage ETSO musicians and deliver performances and music education content virtually in the coming months. Increased financial support from our loyal patrons and community members will be crucial in making our entire 20/21 season possible.”

The ETSO social media campaign, using #ETSOSupportsLocal, encourages the community to support local businesses who have advertised in the ETSO printed concert program book.

Subscribers will be contacted to confirm the dates to all five concerts and seats will automatically be reserved for the rescheduled performances. Non-renewed subscribers from the 19/20 season may still renew. New subscription sales will temporarily be suspended.