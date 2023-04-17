Tyler ISD announces assistant principal as new principal at Bonner Elementary

The former assistant principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, Elizabeth Gomez is the new principal at Bonner Elementary School.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD announced an assistant principal has been promoted as the new principal at a local elementary school.

“We are excited for Bonner that Ms. Gomez is being named principal,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “She has done great things as an assistant principal at Birdwell, and I am certainly excited that one of Tyler ISD’s own will be taking the helm for the Bonner Bees.”

Gomez has a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Educational Leadership degree from The University of Texas at Tyler.

In 2015, Gomez began her career in Tyler ISD as a teacher at Bell Elementary School. In 2019, she became a Bilingual/ESL instructional specialist for the district.

Then in 2020, Gomez became the assistant principal at Bridwell.