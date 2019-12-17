LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is giving teachers part of a $2.4 million incentive pay on their next pay check.

The awards will be based upon the teachers' performance with the highest performing teachers receiving almost $20,000.

According to the district, the money was budgeted as part of Longview Incentive for Teachers (LIFT). The first year of the program was the 2014-2015 school year. The amount budgeted for the first year was $350,000.

According to district, teachers would get $500 per academic distinction designations.

The amount of distinction designations varies by school:

Longview High School: 5 Academic Distinction Designations - $2,500 per person

Early Grad High School: 5 Academic Distinction Designations - $2,500 per person

Forest Park Middle: 5 Academic Distinction Designations - $2,500 per person

Foster Middle: 7 Academic Distinction Designations - $3,500 per person

Judson Middle: 3 Academic Distinction Designations - $1,500 per person

Bramlette Elementary: 6 Academic Distinction Designations - $3,000 per person

Hudson PEP Elementary: 6 Academic Distinction Designations - $3,000 per person

Ned E. Williams Elementary: 5 Academic Distinction Designations - $2,500 per person

JL Everhart Elementary: 1 Academic Distinction Designations - $500 per person

Teachers at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy will get $3,000. Instructional support staff will receive $4,000. Non-campus support staff will receive $2,000.

"We're thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district," said board president Ginia Northcutt. "It's also wonderful to be able to reward those campuses that achieve state distinctions in helping students meet and exceed goals."

Dr. Jody Clements, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Community Relations, says the money will be paid as a part of December's pay period.

According to LISD, to determine performance, the district uses student progress based on statistical data submitted each year. A teacher is only awarded money if a student's progress is greater than the student's expected progress.

Staff must also be full-time and have an attendance rate of 97% to qualify for the award.