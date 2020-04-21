TYLER, Texas — A long time East Texas educator said goodbye Monday night to the school district she had served for more than 40 years.

Orenthia Mason participated in her last meeting as a Tyler ISD board member, which she had served for 15 years.

Mason, a Tyler native, was a student at Tyler ISD. In fact, she graduated in the last class of Emmett J. Scott High School during Tyler ISD's segregated era. Mason later attended Texas College and received her master's degree at Stephen F. Austin.

After graduation, she taught for 10 years then served as an elementary school principal for 20 years.

For the last 15 years, Mason has served District 2 on the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees. She retires as the boards Vice President.

This has been one of the greatest experiences a citizen of Tyler could ever have -- serving the school district, the parents, the students, the teachers and administration," Mason said. "I had my tears that I shed last night thinking about what a great opportunity this has been, and it’s just been a great 15 years."

Mason says she will remain active in her church, local charities and city boards.