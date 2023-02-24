TEA Report: Increasing pay, training, improving work conditions would strengthen teacher retention, recruitment in Texas

Example video title will go here for this video

In March 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott created the TVTF with teachers and school system leaders to improve Texas' teacher retention and recruitment.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was originally published in Aug. 2022.

Texas teachers could see an adjustment and improvement due to the recent Teacher Vacancy Task Force (TVTF) report regarding the retention and recruitment of teachers across the state.

Over the past year, the TVTF met every other month to examine challenges teachers faced and to make policy changes through the Texas Education Agency and the legislature to support the needs of teachers.