Amid Texas school library controversy, here's a list of books in question

AUSTIN, Texas — In late October, State Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth) launched an investigation into certain school districts over the types of books available to students.

That list, which is available in a spreadsheet published here, included around 850 books spanning on topics such as sexuality and race. He also began asking districts if they had them on shelves. Austin ISD, for example, said it would not respond to his request since its library is searchable online.

Then, in December, Gov. Greg Abbott called on both the Texas Education Agency and the State Board of Education for the removal of books with "overtly sexual content" from school libraries and to develop standardss for how books get onto school shelves.

One author, Robin Talley, spoke with KVUE's sister station WFAA after she wound up on the list four times. She said she was very surprised when her books were named.

“I don’t know what must have been going through their minds when they were doing it," Talley said. "But it seems as though they are of the opinion that children are not able to read about people who may be different from them or people who might be going through something that these children can relate to.”

An excerpt from Krause's letter sent to school districts can be read below:

"Please identify any other books or content in your District, specifying the campus location and funds spent on acquisition, that address or contain the following topics: human sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases, or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), sexually explicit images, graphic presentations of sexual behavior that is in violation of the law, or contain material that might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex or convey that a student, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."

Here in Central Texas, Leander ISD recently identified 11 books that it will be removing from classroom libraries and an optional book club. However, those books are still available in campus libraries. The district is exepcted to discuss the topic at its board meeting Thursday night.