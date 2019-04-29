A Gregg County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According Gregg County judicial records, David Hagan, 29, of Longview, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He was later released on bond.

District Attorney Tom Watson says Hagan, who was assigned to the 124th District Court, will have his caseload transferred immediately while under suspension with his resignation becoming effective May 1.

“My office has not yet received the case from DPS, and I am not in a position to discuss any of the facts of the traffic stop or the arrest," Watson said. "I do, however, intend to have a special prosecutor appointed to handle the prosecution of this case going forward. I do not think it would be appropriate for anyone in my office to be tasked with the prosecution of a former co-worker. This is an unfortunate set of circumstances that my office is faced with today. David is an exceptional young man and an exceptional young attorney. It is regrettable that David made a poor decision. David understands the seriousness of his actions and takes ownership of the fact that he has to face the consequences for those actions."

Hagan had been with the Gregg County District Attorney's Office since April 10, 2017, having been hired by former district attorney Carl Dorrough.