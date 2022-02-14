x
Smith County's active cases decline for the first time this year

Smith County is also seeing a decrease in community transmission levels and hospitalizations.

Active COVID-19 cases in Smith County have decreased for the first time in 2022, according to public health data.

Smith County is also seeing a downward trend in community transmission levels and hospitalizations.

Active cases of the virus in Smith County have decreased, a first this year so far, by nearly 3% since Thursday. NET Health’s report shows active cases within the county are at 13,887 compared to 14,309 reported Monday.

