TYLER, Texas — As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the U.S., social distancing is a phrase that is becoming more common than ever.

Some are practicing distancing by working from home. Restaurants are implementing take-out or delivery options, and many school's are implementing online instruction.

One East Texas church is putting social distance into practice while still conducting services.

"It is a an outlet that a lot of communities need," Vernon Robertson, Pastor of New Life Community Church, said. "They need to have contact and access their spiritual place of worship."

New Life Community Church is usually packed with people on Sundays and Wednesdays. Despite Coronavirus concerns, doors are still open.

"Businesses are open. Walmart's open, and some other necessary business open," Robertson said. "The church is a nonprofit business and here for the saving of souls and souls need our concerns during this time."

Robertson has pastored New Life Community Church for more than 23 years. From church fires to economy scares, he says his congregation has seen downfalls, but has always kept their faith.

"We've weathered enough storms, enough natural disasters, enough local situations to know that how to take security measures," Robertson said.

By practicing social distancing and incorporating sanitation stations, Pastor Robertson hopes members feel safe. For those who choose to protect themselves at home, services will also be streamed online through the churches Facebook page.

"We want to make sure that we capture that audience watch make sure that they understand it was still available for them," Robertson said.