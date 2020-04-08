Texas has spent more than $1 billion stocking up on PPE, Abbott says

Texas officials have stockpiled personal protection equipment, like gloves and masks, in preparation of the incoming school year and flu season.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas officials have braced themselves for an ongoing concern in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: an adequate supply of masks, gloves, face shields and other personal protection equipment, or PPE.

"There are two coming events that this directly impacts," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "One is the coming of the reopening of schools. The other, as we go down the calendar, is the coming of flu season."

Abbott and state officials gathered Tuesday morning at the Texas Division of Emergency Management Warehouse in San Antonio to address the state's current PPE supply.

"We achieved one of our top priorities during the course of this pandemic, and that was to provide adequate supply of PPE to everyone in the state that would need it."

Texas has spent more than $1 billion stocking up on PPE, according to state officials. Bringing much needed items to hospitals and testing sites, and now schools as districts prepare for students' return to the classroom.

TDEM has reportedly provided more than 130 million masks, 33 million gloves, 7 million gowns and 4 million face shields to various entities across the state since the pandemic started.

At the start of the pandemic, the governor said one of the state's biggest hurdles was inadequate supply of PPE and the fact that most supplies was being manufactured overseas. Since then, the governor has designated a task force to address those issues.

"They have not been doing this alone, they have team members working together with them to execute this. Key members of those teams include the National Guard that we have here in the state of Texas," Abbott said.

The governor announced President Donald Trump has extended federal funding for the National Guard to continue its work in Texas until the end of the calendar year at a 100 percent reimbursement rate. That assistance includes supplies and personnel.

"One of the things we're focused on in regards to PPE, in regard to the state, is the beginning of the school year," Abbott said.

The governor said Texas school districts have received 59 million masks, 24,000 thermometers, 565,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 5,000 face shields from the state.

It won't stop there.

The governor said Texas will continue to send PPE to school districts at no costs to help them best respond to the pandemic.

"We wanted to do this at no costs to the local schools. This is being provided by the state to ease the financial burdens on the local schools," Abbott said.