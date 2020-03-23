JACKSONVILLE, Texas — With East Texas entering another week without school, Jacksonville ISD administrators, principals and other staff are still serving their community through breakfast and lunch programs.

Jacksonville ISD says more than 700 students used the 'Tribe-Thru' service at East Side Elementary School Monday.

In addition to handing out breakfast and lunch, the district also handed out more than 1,000 packets for students between Pre-K and 8th grade. The district also handed out packets for Lifeskills students. The district says cars were wrapped around the school for two hours as they handed out the packets.

The paper packets are the same as the online resources.