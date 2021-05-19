COVID vaccines available for all adults and anyone over the age of 12

People will have the option to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson or the two-does Pfizer vaccines.

TEXAS, USA — The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has announced that COVID vaccines are available for all adults and anyone over the age of 12.

According to NET Health, people over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12.

“Everyone is asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “You can then select an available appointment time to receive a COVID vaccine.”

Anyone under the age of 8 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian when coming to any NET Health COVID vaccination clinics. If a child has health insurance such as Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, please bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointment.

Persons without internet access can make an appointment by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404, Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

At all of our vaccine clinic locations, appointments are recommended but are not required.

There is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine.

COVID vaccine clinics are available in the following rural East Texas cities this week:

For more information, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.