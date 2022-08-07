If individuals did not have the two above situations, they should focus on maintaining good hygiene practices

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Northeast Texas today.

The Titus Regional Medical Center in Titus County has confirmed that a patient being treated at their outpatient facility has tested positive for the monekypox virus, according to TRMC spokesperson Tracie Smith.

TRMC was notified that this patient tested positive through a notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Smith emphasized that individuals should only reach out to their primary care physician or emergency department if they have experienced the following:

Had an unprotected encounter with someone who has tested positive for monekypox

Shows symptoms of monkeypox after the encounter

If individuals did not have the two above situations, they should focus on maintaining good hygiene practices, in addition to use proper protective equipment, to stay safe and lower the risk of transmission.

"TRMC encourages our community to practice good hygiene procedures to mitigate the risk of transmission of the monkeypox virus including but not limited to hand washing [and] proper care of scratches and wounds," explained CEO of TRMC Terry Scoggin.

According to the Center of Disease Control, symptoms of monkeypox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle and back aches

Rashes that mimic pimples or blisters on the face; inside the mouth; or on other parts of the body

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Monekypox spreads through direct contact with someone who has the virus. This can spread by touching an infected rash, scabs or bodily fluids; intimate physical contact; and touching articles of clothing that an infected person wore.

Additionally, it is possible for a human to be infected by an animal who has the virus. This is spread by either being bitten or scratched by the animal; or eating meat products from the infected animal.