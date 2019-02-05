TYLER, Texas — Former John Tyler High School basketball standout A'Quonesia Franklin is now a Division I head basketball coach.

Franklin was chosen as the 14th head women’s basketball coach at Lamar University on Wednesday.

"I am honored and proud to be named the next women's basketball coach at Lamar University," Franklin said in a Lamar press release. "One of my dreams has been to be a head coach in my home state. My Texas background and connections make Lamar the perfect place for me. My staff and I will be committed to our student-athletes in engaging and empowering them to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. We will compete at the highest level and continue the winning tradition as a championship-level program."

