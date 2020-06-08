1 dead, 1 injured in Panola County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Panola County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59, approximately two miles south of Carthage.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a car, identified as, Ricardo Rodriguez, 19, of Gary, was traveling east on Farm-to-Market Road 2517 and approaching the intersection of U.S. 59.

DPS says Rodriguez failed to stop at the intersection and continued onto U.S. 59 and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Maria Gamez, 21, of Center, which was traveling south.

The pickup struck the car on its left side causing major damage to both vehicles.

Rodriquez was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Sue Kiper. His body was taken to a Carthage funeral home.

Gamez was taken to a local hospital and is stable.