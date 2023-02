The identity of the person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Harrison County.

According go the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Union Pacific contacted authorities to tell them a pedestrian had been struck by a train as they were walking near the railroad tracks along Timberbrook Dr.

When first responders arrived on scene, they determined the pedestrian was dead.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.