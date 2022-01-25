POLICE: 1 killed, injured in Longview shooting; suspect jailed in Smith County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A man was jailed in Smith County on a murder charge after two people were shot multiple times late Monday in Longview, killing one of them.

Officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of South 12th Street in Longview, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds who were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims 32-year-old Cedric Evers, later died from his injuries, police said. The other victim, whose name has not been released, was listed in stable condition.