POLICE: 1 killed, injured in Longview shooting; suspect jailed in Smith County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A man was jailed in Smith County on a murder charge after two people were shot multiple times late Monday in Longview, killing one of them.
Officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of South 12th Street in Longview, according to police.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds who were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims 32-year-old Cedric Evers, later died from his injuries, police said. The other victim, whose name has not been released, was listed in stable condition.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.