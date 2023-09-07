OFFICIALS: 14-year-old steals school bus, almost crashes into semi on I-20 in Smith County

"The Monroe Police Department was notified and will be handling the criminal case," the SCSO said.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office pulled over a 14-year-old who allegedly stole a school bus on Thursday.

According to the SCSO, around 10:45 a.m., two Smith County investigators were traveling west on I-20 near Lindale when they saw a yellow school bus driving erratically and weaving across traffic.

"As the bus continued west, it changed lanes toward an 18-wheeler nearly causing a collision," the SCSO said. "The investigators were in an unmarked vehicle equipped with emergency lights and siren. They immediately activated their emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. After activating the siren, the bus driver pulled to the side of the Interstate and came to a stop."

The SCSO says the investigators immediately approached the bus and noticed that no one was in the driver’s seat. When they got on the bus, they noticed a teen in the back of the bus.

"He claimed that he was asleep and someone else had been driving and fled," the SCSO said. "The two investigators did not observe anyone flee from the bus either during or after the bus pulled over.. Upon the arrival of Smith County Deputies, the juvenile admitted to stealing the bus in Monroe, Louisiana from a business near the Monroe Airport."

Officials say upon further investigation, they learned this was the second time the 14-year-old had stolen a retired school bus from this same business.