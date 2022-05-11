OFFICIALS: 2 arrested after leading authorities on chase, dragging trooper with vehicle

Authorities say a vehicle search revealed a large amount of a drug believed to be promethazine

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two Arkansas men have been arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says they dragged a trooper during a chase.

According to DPS, the preliminary investigation revealed on Tuesday, around 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a car on U.S. 259, near FM 1087 in Nacogdoches County, when they noticed "signs of criminal activity."

Authorities say a vehicle search revealed a large amount of a drug believed to be promethazine. According to the National Library of Medicine, promethazine is used to relieve the symptoms of allergic reactions such as allergic rhinitis (runny nose and watery eyes caused by allergy to pollen, mold or dust), allergic conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes caused by allergies), allergic skin reactions, and allergic reactions to blood or plasma products.

"During the attempted arrest of the driver, he fled in his vehicle, dragging the trooper a short distance," DPS said. "The driver fled north on US 259 and onto FM 1087, crashed the vehicle, and was taken into custody without further incident."

The driver, identified as Mohamed Diop, 20, was not injured during the crash.

Diop was arrested for the following offenses:

Evading in a motor vehicle

Assault on a public servant

Possession of a dangerous drug

Evading on foot

Failing to comply with the requirements on striking an unattended vehicle

The passenger, identified as Salim Abdi, 19, was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

The trooper was not seriously injured during this incident.