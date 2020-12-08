x
2 killed in Tuesday night crash on SH 110 near Troup

TROUP, Texas — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in on State Highway 110 near Troup.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 2015 Hyundai Accent was traveling northbound on the improved shoulder of SH 110 just before 9:45 p.m. The driver of the Accent, 68-year-old Anselmo Alonzo, attempted to make a U-Turn and the car was hit by a northbound Kia Optima driven by 20-year-old Dmarea Suing.

Anselmo Alonzo and his passenger, 68-year-old Brenda Alonzo, were both taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Suing was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.