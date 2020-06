WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Three Whitehouse football players announced on Twitter that they will be transferring to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.

Austin Barron started the trend earlier in the week, and Trae Hawkins and Bryson Cobb followed suit on Friday.

Barron, a wide receiver in the Class of 2021, had seven catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns as a junior for Whitehouse.

