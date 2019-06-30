TYLER, Texas — The 32nd annual Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala, the largest local fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in the Rose City, too place Saturday night at the Texas Rose Horse Park.

The theme for this year's event was"Triple Crown on Track for a Cure."

This year's headline act was country music superstar Mark Chesnutt, who is known for his hits such as:

"Goin' Through the Big D"

"I Just Wanted You To Know"

It's a Little Too Late"

"Almost Goodbye"

"Blame It On Texas"

All donations from the event went toward the American Cancer Society which will be used to provide resources for East Texas cancer patients.

“We raise funds that go toward research, toward helping patients locally with transportation getting wigs and for education purposes,” Cattle Barons' Gala co-chair Jayme Fitzpatrck said.

Fitzpatrick, Kelli Armstrong and Maggie Wright, also known as the "Fitzpatrick Sisters" served as the chairs for the event.

“We were asked [to be the Gala chairs] about March, and we kind of gave it some good thought and talked ourselves into taking on a big challenge, because we thought it would be for a good cause,” Armstrong said. “We've had family members pass away because of cancer."

“We have been out asking for sponsorships and the Tyler community has been very generous,” Fitzpatrick said.

Thanks to a giving community, they surpassed the goal of what they wanted to raise in sponsorships.

Last year's Gala raised nearly $500,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The first Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held in 1988. While much was known about this disease, much more was not.

To date, more than $15 million dollars has been raised, locally, to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research.