3G cellular networks to be retired in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — AT&T has scheduled to end their 3G cellular network coverage on Feb. 22. This is part of their nationwide move to retire the old system of telecommunications, which will help make way for newer technology.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office advised residents to contact the service company for their devices to clarify if their device or system will be affected. If your device is affected by the shutdown, the device company will be able to detail how to prepare for the stopping of services.