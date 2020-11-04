NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Department of State Health Services announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to DSHS, the cases include:

  • One male in his 50s
  • One male in his 40s
  • One Female in her 30s
  • Two males in their 30s

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 3
  • Angelina County - 16
  • Bowie County - 41, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 3
  • Cass County - 5
  • Cherokee County - 6, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 40
  • Harrison County - 14, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 10
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Morris County - 2
  • Nacogdoches County - 36, 3 deaths
  • Panola County - 8, 1 death
  • Polk County - 9
  • Rains County - 1
  • Rusk County - 14
  • San Augustine County - 9, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 21
  • Smith County - 93, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 6
  • Trinity County - 3
  • Upshur County - 6
  • Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
  • Wood County - 5

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.