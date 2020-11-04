NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Department of State Health Services announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to DSHS, the cases include:

One male in his 50s

One male in his 40s

One Female in her 30s

Two males in their 30s

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 3

Angelina County - 16

Bowie County - 41, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 40

Harrison County - 14, 1 death

Henderson County - 10

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 2

Nacogdoches County - 36, 3 deaths

Panola County - 8, 1 death

Polk County - 9

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 21

Smith County - 93, 2 deaths

Titus County - 6

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death

Wood County - 5

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.