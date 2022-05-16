Tom Finley Park board shows they stand with Ukraine

Driving down Highway 334 in Gun Barrel City you'll see an Ukrainian flag being flown at Tom Finley Park. Showing support for the country.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, East Texans continue to stand behind Ukrainians.

One town in Henderson County is proudly showing its support in the middle of Cedar Creek Lake.

The Tom Finely Park board, also known as the Friends of Cedar Creek Lake say they’re disgusted by the invasion.

"We all think that Putin should be severely disciplined," Debra Barid, the park host of FOCCL said.

Prompting them to purchase a Ukrainian flag and fly it proudly under their American one.

"At the end of the day it's genocide," Anthony Ciardo, president of FOCCL said. "Those poor people, they don't deserve it. They're like you and I. To see the pictures before all of this of the playgrounds, the kids, the schools and to see it now it's just hard to keep from crying."

Even after last night's severe storm, debris was left everywhere but gave proof through the night that both flags were still there.

"We've gotten a lot of responses, people really are happy that we're flying it because they all agree that we should support Ukraine," Barid said.

Not just from neighbors, but also from drivers on Highway 334.

Proving to them that every traveler feels for those impacted across the world.

"Things are being taken away from them," Wanda Sanders, secretary treasurer of FOCCL said. "Lives, their properties, their homes, things have been destroyed through all of this. So many of them have fled Ukraine, trying to get away. I don't blame them."