'A crisis at the Texas border': Gov. Abbott says cartels are overwhelming border patrol agents

MISSION, Texas — Moments before Gov. Greg Abbott claimed there was a crisis happening along the Texas-Mexico border, he said he saw undocumented immigrants crossing into the United States during his aerial tour with border agents on Tuesday.

"We did see people crossing illegally," he said during a news conference in Mission, Texas Tuesday.

Abbott stopped at Mission following his meeting with representatives with the U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard who briefed him about the increase in illegal crossings they are seeing.

"There is a crisis at the Texas border right now with the overwhelming number of people coming right now," Abbott said. "It will grow increasingly worse by the day."

Abbott said the reason for the recent spike of illegal immigration is due to the change in border policy in recent months.

Though President Joe Biden has maintained former President Donald Trump's controversial pandemic order that allows agents to rapidly expel migrants back to Mexico without due process, he has loosened restrictions with children at the border.

"There is this belief that if you try to cross with minor children it's going to be easier. The traffickers tell them that," Alberto Cabezas, the spokesman in Mexico for the International Office for Migration, told the Los Angeles Times.

"While they do babysitting, that provides opportunity for cartels," Abbott added. "... Cartels are being enriched because of these policies."

Abbott said cartels are ramping up trafficking across the border and are exploiting women and children.

"The cartels are involved in every single one of these border crossings that we see," he said. "They are more involved in crossings we do not see. The strategy is to overwhelm Border Patrol agents... When Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed is when the cartels bring over dangerous people."

Abbott said he was informed by Border Patrol that this year alone, around 108,000 apprehensions of undocumented immigrants occurred. He said this included more than 800 violent criminals, including 78 sex offenders and many gang members including members of MS-13.

He also said cartels are helping bring in drug smugglers who have access to drugs like fentanyl, cocaine and opioids.

Abbott is asking the federal government to provide resources, such as ICE detention facilities, along the border "immediately."

"What I'm about to tell you is maybe one of the most reprehensible things I've heard this whole time," Abbott said. "The Biden Administration is not providing vaccinations for the Border Patrol. We have Border Patrol officers whose lives are on the line on a daily basis, an hourly basis, and the Biden Administration will not step up and provide those Border Patrol officers with the vaccinations they need. The Biden Administration should surge vaccines to Texas to all men and women on the Border Patrol this week and ensure that every Border Patrol officer in the state of Texas will be vaccinated this week. Anything less than that is the epitome of inhumanity."

"This is not a Republican vs. Democrat issue," said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. "This is an issue that affects American citizens."

In the meantime, the Texas National Guard plans to employ 500 soldiers to help Border Patrol agents at the border.

Abbott added that Operation Lone Star will be put into effect, which "integrates DPS with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas to deny Mexican cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas," a news release said.

The Biden Admin. has created a disaster on the border.



Record 3,200 migrant children stuck in Border Patrol custody + many who are not children.



The federal government must fix this immediately.



I’ll be there with Texas solutions today. https://t.co/fNjK3KwGJj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 9, 2021