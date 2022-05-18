All Saints Episcopal School head of school resigns, trustees appoint interim leader

In a statement from the school, officials thanked Mike Cobb for his service, passion for innovation and creative vision.

TYLER, Texas — All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler trustees on Sunday accepted the resignation of Head of School Mike Cobb after he served in the role for six years.

In a statement from the school, officials thanked Cobb for his service, passion for innovation and creative vision.

The board of trustees selected Kathy Wood as the interim head of school. She previously worked at All Saints for several years before leaving for administrative positions in New York, Michigan and Tennessee.

"Kathy and her husband Coach Bob Wood already occupy a special place in the heart of the All Saints community. We welcome Kathy back and are excited about her involvement with the future of All Saints," the statement read.

Kathy Wood came to All Saints Episcopal School in 2009 to serve as the intermediate and middle school division head. During her nine years at All Saints, she was associate head of school for academic affairs, interim head of school, and administrator in charge of the ISAS/SAES accreditation visit in 2017.