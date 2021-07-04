Anderson County to hold walk-in vaccine clinic on April 15

Participants will have to sign up before hand and will have the option of getting either the first shot of the Modern or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

PALESTINE, Texas — Anderson County will be doing a walk-in vaccine clinic Thursday, April 15th at the Civic Center in Palestine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will be the personnel doing the clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and ask that participants wear a mask.

Participants will have the option of taking either the first shot of the Modern Vaccine or the one-time-only shot of Johnson and Johnson.

Signups will be available online as well as three phone lines to call and register.

The registration process will open Thursday morning, April 8th and end on April 13th.

"If you get a voicemail, please leave a message for our staff to call you back," an Anderson County spokesperson said in an email. "Afterhours for those who cannot call during the day will have a voicemail to leave a message for someone to call back the next day. Please be patient with our staff as they assist each person calling to register."