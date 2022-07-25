x
Angelina County officials investigate suspected weekend homicide in Diboll area

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County deputies are investigating after they say a woman's death in the Diboll area could be considered a homicide

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, the suspected homicide happened on Burkhalter Hollow in the Diboll area around 3 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as Ashley Schaefer.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Angelina County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

