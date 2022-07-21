x
Crime

UPDATE: 1 person dead in shooting in northwest Longview

No further details are available at this time. CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department are currently on the scene of a shooting on Arthur St., where one person is confirmed to be dead.

LPD confirmed that a shooting has occurred in the 100 block of Arthur St., near Pine Tree Primary School shortly after 3 p.m. today.

One person was confirmed to be dead after begin taken to a local hospital, according to the LPD Public Information Officer Brandon Thorton.

