UPDATE: 1 person dead in shooting in northwest Longview

No further details are available at this time. CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department are currently on the scene of a shooting on Arthur St., where one person is confirmed to be dead.

LPD confirmed that a shooting has occurred in the 100 block of Arthur St., near Pine Tree Primary School shortly after 3 p.m. today.

One person was confirmed to be dead after begin taken to a local hospital, according to the LPD Public Information Officer Brandon Thorton.