ATHENS, Texas — Athens High School reported a summer school employee and male student in the strength and condition program tested positive for COVID-19, the district reported Thursday.

As a result, the boy's summer training program has been canceled indefinitely and summer school will be done via distance learning.

Meanwhile, those that tested positive, as well as those who have been exposed to the virus, are under quarantine.

The district is sanitizing the entire campus and class will continue via distance learning.