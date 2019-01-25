ATHENS, Texas — Athens police identified the victims in Fridays deadly crash involving an Athens ISD school bus and a westbound freight train.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Cream Level Road. According to Athens police, Union Pacific freight train was headed westbound from Omaha, NE.

Investigators say the bus did stop in front of the crossing but then attempted to cross the rails in front of the oncoming locomotive.

The impact caused the bus to come to a rest on North Murchison Street.

"It's approximately a quarter of a mile from the initial point of impact from when the bus came to a stop," Athens Police Chief Michael Hill said.

Police say only the 78-year-old bus driver and two children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old student at Athens Middle School, was ejected from the bus by the impact of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joselyne Torres, a 9-year-old student at Central Athens Elementary, was trapped inside the bus after the train came to a stop. The Athens Fire Department helped to remove her from the bus.

From there she was taken by helicopter to Children's Medical Center in Dallas. She remains in critical, but stable condition.

"I really don't have the words to tell you what I'm thinking right now," Athens ISD Superintendent Blake Stiles said at a Friday night press conference. "It’s a superintendents worst nightmare to lose a student."

The bus driver, John Stevens, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and later released.

There were no injuries on the train's crew.

A middle school student was killed after a school bus collided with Union Pacific train in Athens. Another student and the driver were injured.

KYTX

The crossing does not have automated arms or lights. However, investigators say the crossing is marked with signs and a cross buck.

Witnesses also told investigators they heard the train's horn sound before the crash.

Union Pacific cleared the tracks Friday night and reopened the area for rail traffic at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

A Union Pacific spokesperson says there was not track damage.

The company will repair the crossing gate arms at Murchinson Road, which were damaged in the crash. Until the arms are repaired, trains will be required to stop before going through the crossing.

KYTX CBS19 viewer

According to Athens ISD, the bus driver worked for the district for only one year.

There is an open request for the video from the bus.

The school district released the following statement regarding the tragic situation:

"It is with great sorrow that we confirm one of our precious middle school students lost his life today when a district school bus collided with a train in Athens. One other student on the bus, a female at Central Athens Elementary, was careflighted to Children's in Dallas. The bus driver was transported by ambulance. No other students were on the bus. We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families."

All Athens ISD sporting events scheduled for Friday night were canceled.

Instead, the Athens community gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Athens to mourn the loss of the middle school student and to pray for the recovering of the two injured.

RELATED: East Texas schools to wear maroon in wake of Athens tragedy

The district says counselors will be at school on Monday for students.

"Just about every superintendent in the area has called offering help and counselors is something we've taken them up on," Stiles said. "We'll have counselors at every campus Monday morning ready to go"

The Athens Police Department and Union Pacific are leading the investigation.