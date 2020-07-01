ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint during a burglary.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Edward Anthony Neveu broke into a house burglarized it with a woman inside. The sheriff's office says Neveu held the woman at gunpoint while he physically and sexually assaulted her. She was seriously injured in the assault and was sent to the hospital for recovery.

According to the sheriff's office, Neveu knew the victim before the assault.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay a reward for information leading to Neveu's arrest. You can call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. You can also submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or through the Crime Stoppers' app

All tips are anonymous.
Crime Stoppers
WANTED: EDWARD ANTHONY NEVEU Can you lead officers to Edward Anthony... Neveu? As of Jan 06, he's wanted in Angelina County for Burglary (Habitation) and Aggravated Sexual Assault. According to an Angelina County Sheriff's Office investigation, December 12 Neveu, a 43-year-old black male, burglarized the home and, while displaying a handgun, physically and sexually assaulted the female occupant.
Facebook