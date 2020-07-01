ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint during a burglary.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Edward Anthony Neveu broke into a house burglarized it with a woman inside. The sheriff's office says Neveu held the woman at gunpoint while he physically and sexually assaulted her. She was seriously injured in the assault and was sent to the hospital for recovery.

According to the sheriff's office, Neveu knew the victim before the assault.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay a reward for information leading to Neveu's arrest. You can call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. You can also submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or through the Crime Stoppers' app.

All tips are anonymous.