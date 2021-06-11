Beto O'Rourke to speak in Longview on voting rights

LONGVIEW, Texas — Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general Joe Jaworski are scheduled to stop Saturday in Longview to speak about voting rights.

Former Democratic Women of East Texas President and member Mary Lou Tevebaugh said the Powered By People organization reached out to her about having the event in Longview. Powered By People organizes volunteers to get eligible Texas voters registered. The group has been traveling to cities around the state.