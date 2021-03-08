BACK ON AIR: Big D & Bubba find new home with CBS19's radio partners 104.1 The Ranch, Alpha Media

TYLER, Texas — After a short departure from East Texans' airwaves, Big D & Bubba are back!
Executive producer for Big D & Bubba and President of Silverfish Media Patrick Thomas confirmed to CBS19, after being dropped from KNUE on Monday, Aug. 2, after 21 years, the iconic country radio has a new home in the Piney Woods!
On Friday, Big D & Bubba joined Charlie O and Harlen the Sports Guy, as they announced they would now host their morning radio show on 104.1 The Ranch, which is owned an operated by CBS19's radio partner, Alpha Media.
"It's like Tom Brady going to the Buccaneers," Charlie O said.
The pair will be back on the radio beginning Monday, Aug. 9, at 5 a.m.
Hear from the air tonight on CBS19 News!