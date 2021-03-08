BACK ON AIR: Big D & Bubba find new home with CBS19's radio partners 104.1 The Ranch, Alpha Media

After a short departure from airwaves, Big D & Bubba are back!

TYLER, Texas — After a short departure from East Texans' airwaves, Big D & Bubba are back!

Executive producer for Big D & Bubba and President of Silverfish Media Patrick Thomas confirmed to CBS19, after being dropped from KNUE on Monday, Aug. 2, after 21 years, the iconic country radio has a new home in the Piney Woods!

East Texas fam….YOUR VOICE is being heard….and SOON….so will ours 💪

They underestimated YOU, the 17. https://t.co/zFcvN1JDHh pic.twitter.com/0XA91UEQAw — Big D and Bubba (@bigdandbubba) August 5, 2021

"It's like Tom Brady going to the Buccaneers," Charlie O said.

The pair will be back on the radio beginning Monday, Aug. 9, at 5 a.m.