Bizarre campaign website carries alarming claims regarding mayoral candidate

Website makes claims of sexual assault and prejudicial stances

TYLER, Texas — A ‘Joel Rando for Mayor’ Facebook page that included a link to a bizarre campaign website has recently been taken down, but the alarming accusations it contains remain.

The site, which has been recently updated, contains a survey that asks viewers to share whether they think Rando is a “psycho," among other things, displays screenshots of text message conversations alleging sexual harassment, and features prejudicial stances on issues that directly oppose the platform Rando has shared with the public.

“I’m used to it,” Rando said. “Nothing’s going to stop me from doing the best for this city.”

Don Warren, the candidate which the site is campaigning for, denied any connection.