Jarvis University features exhibit of history of Black quarterbacks, coaches in the NFL

Jarvis Christian University has a museum with an exhibit dedicated to the History of Black Quarterbacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAWKINS, Texas — At Jarvis University's East Texas African American Museum, there is an exhibit dedicated to the history of Black quarterbacks and coaches in the National Football League.

Rodney Atkins began the sports room at the museum about two years ago.

"I started collecting sports magazines, photos, autographs, as well as newspaper articles concerning the history of the NFL African American quarterback," Atkins said. "In my exhibit there are several articles concerning how difficult it was, during a certain era to have the opportunity start as a quarterback. The first African American quarterback and during the modern era was Marlin Briscoe."

Atkins explains that many Black football players did not have equal opportunities to be a quarterback like their teammates years ago.

"(James Harris) went through quite a bit being a starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. He had started out as a quarterback, but once he left Denver, they converted him to being a receiver," Atkins said. "For many years there were excuses given to not have a starting black quarterback and it is obvious given opportunity within this modern era that Black quarterbacks have been very successful. Doug Williams with the Washington Redskins became the first African American quarterback to win (a) Super Bowl"

The museum also features a second exhibit about African American NFL coaches.

"The first African American Coach was Art Shell. During Black History Month, it does give us opportunity to bring forth attention to the accomplishments of persons in all fields of life," Atkins said. "Realize the struggle, but also realize the sky's the limit. And if it's your dream is to be an NFL quarterback, or an NFL coach, you should pursue your dreams."