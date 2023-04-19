Historic Black church in Tyler is demolished

Although the 100-year-old building is no longer there, the church members said the impact its made in the community will live on forever.

TYLER, Texas — A historic church was demolished Wednesday afternoon in Tyler.

The St. James C.M.E Church was the first church built for the Black community in the 1920's. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.

Not only was it a place of worship, but it was also a place where two people found a lasting love. Reverend Henry Dickerson was a pastor at St. James when he ran into his wife, Clara in 1976. A love story that began in this church and has lasted 46 years.

"We wanted to be here today to see the ending that played such a part of our beginning," Clara said.

Current Pastor Brian Lightner said the building has served as a pillar within the African American community in East Texas.

"Many people were invited all across the community to come and share their memories of the rich history and the legacy that this will leave upon their hearts," Lightner said.

Over the years, the building began deteriorating and it could no longer be maintained.

Lightner said the decision didn’t come lightly, but after meeting with his fellow church members, they knew it had to be done for the safety of the people.

"We hate to see it go down but we have high expectation of what's coming," Henry said.