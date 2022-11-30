Boil water notice issued for Ebenezer Public Water System customers

Customers are asked to boil water until it's safe for consumption.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for the Ebenezer Public Water System in Rusk County.

The notice was issued due to a truck running off road and breaking the main water line.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is advising customers to boil their water prior to drinking, brushing teeth and any other form of consumption. Water needs to be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Customers may also purchase bottled water as well.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to bacteria.