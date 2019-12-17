TYLER, Texas — Bullard city officials, along with project developers, broke ground Tuesday on a mixed-used development project along US 69.

"We're a fast growing community and one of our challenges is providing a variety of housing opportunity," Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick said.

Mayor Frederick says the project will consist of duplexes, four-plex rentals and single-family residential units, as well as commercial properties.

"We'll be able to provide more [of] a variety of housing," Frederick said.

According to the city, the Residence Papillon will contain more than 298 units in 148 structures. The building project will last about 10 years.

"Bullard grew 110 percent in the last census 2000-2010," Frederick said. "We're on track to do the same thing again this year in the 2020 census. We're fast growing. We're growing about 8% to 10% in taxable values each year."

The city is working with Residence Papillon developers Ketil and Selima Dietrichson. Mayor Frederick predicts within 18 months to two years, the first residents will move into the development.

In addition to homes and businesses, the development plans to include common areas and green space with larger, resort style common areas.

"Mr. Dietrichson's vision is for connectivity between residents," Frederick said. "He's providing a lot of green space and those sorts of things. He wants an opportunity for people to do more than come home and shut the door and go in. He wants people to go out and enjoy their neighborhood and enjoy their neighbors."